Republika Srpska’s Natural Beauties at the Fair in Budapest

The 46th Hungexpo International Tourism Fair was opened yesterday in Budapest, with the Republika Srpska Tourism Organization participating.

Public Relations Associate at the Republic’s Tourism Organization Sanela Šimun told SRNA that this fair is especially intended for all lovers of nature, natural values, and activities, as well as for everyone who enjoys the offerings of adventure tourism.

She added that this year, the Republika Srpska Tourism Organization is presenting its offerings in a separate exhibition space.

“In line with the theme of the Fair, the offering of adventure tourism will be especially highlighted – rafting, canyoning, hiking, cycling, Mount Jahorina, the Kozara and Sutjeska national parks, the Pecka Visitor Center, and the Šipovo Eco-Zone,” said Šimun.

She noted that the focus was also placed on the festival offerings, as well as the city break destinations, and religious and spa tourism destinations.

Representatives of the Embassy of BiH in Hungary visited the stand yesterday.

Source: srna.rs