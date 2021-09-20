Research on the prehistoric Settlement continued near Sokolac

On Kadica Brdo, near Sokolac, after a 30-year break, archaeological research has continued at the Gradina site with new methods that will enable more precise data on the prehistoric settlement.

It is an archeological site where excavations that began in 1987 were interrupted, and in which the foundations of the hut and small objects from prehistoric times were found.

The professor from the University of Berlin, Blagoje Govedarica, an archaeologist who has been present as a researcher at the Gradina site on Kadica Brdo and in the Glasinac area since the 1980s, told reporters that the research began with a new method – geomagnetic prospecting, which is non-invasive means that even without excavations it can be determined whether there are structures in the suburbs of this fortification.

According to Govedarica, this is very significant for archaeological research, in order to answer the question of whether this prehistoric settlement was inhabited, whether it functioned as a fortification or as a fortification with its suburbs, which would mean a much wider complex and much more interesting organization, and that is the goal of continuing research.

He added that Gradina dates somewhere around 3.500 years to 350 BC.

“There are some details which show that Gradina on Kadica Brdo was very productive in terms of the remnants of life we come across, and we need to get new data on the typology of certain material that will help us solve some burning issues regarding the typology of some periods. This is very important for us and it does not refer only to Glasinac, ” Goveradica pointed out.

Further, Govedarica said that for the locality of Gradina on Kadica Brdo, earlier research has shown that it is a settlement from the Middle Bronze Age, for which there are no typical forms of the ceramic material on the basis of which period it is determined, so the latest method would help solve this issue far more broadly in research in the field of archeology.

“Gradina helps us to deepen that knowledge, and we will try to do that, and depending on the results of these geomagnetic research, we will see if we can go to explore Pogradje or we will just stick to that fortification,” Govedarica noted.

He emphasized that based on the data obtained by the modern method of land research at the Gradina site on Kadica Brdo, a group of archaeologists will make a plan for further work, form a team and enter the business of providing finances, in order to start work and more detailed research in May next year, Klix.ba writes.

Source: sarajevotimes.com