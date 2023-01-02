REVIEWING INCREASE IN LEVEL OF DEBT FOR HOUSING LOANS PLANNED

The Acting Director of the Investment Development Bank /IRB/ of Republika Srpska, Dražen Vrhovac, has said that due to the high prices of apartments, the IRB will revie the possibility of increasing the maximum level of indebtedness for housing loans, which is now BAM 150,000.

After that, the proposal should be forwarded to the Government of Republika Srpska.

“The fact is that, due to the rise in real estate prices, the amount of BAM 150,000 is becoming insufficient for more serious residential units. So, we will definitely act in that direction. In any case, we listen to our users and their requests, therefore act accordingly. In the first quarter I expect a decision on housing loans,” Vrhovac stated in his SRNA interview.

He says a positive balance when it comes to 2022 is certain, as it was the case in previous years. In 2020 and 2021, IRB achieved a cumulative profit of over BAM 17 million.

“It is also one of the biggest profits on the financial market in Republika Srpska, so we are continuing the trend. When it comes to the total cumulative profit of the funds, since the establishment of the IRB, it amounts to more than BAM 190 million”, said Vrhovac.

The business plan for 2022 has been transferred, Vrhovac states, as it has been done in the past two years since he was appointed to this position at the IRB. “When it comes to securities alone, BAM 100 million was invested in municipalities and cities, but also in corporate bonds of economic entities on the Republika Srpska market. In this way, the IRB was directly helping the economy influencing the implementation of investment plans, said the RBI acting director.