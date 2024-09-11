“Riblja čorba” ceases to exist after 46 years

The legendary rock band “Fish Stew” will no longer exist after 46 years.

“With the departure of the famous rocker Bora Djordjević, who died last week after a long and serious illness, the musicians who made up this band decided not to continue to perform, Kurir writes.”

In those days when Bora left us, you could hear stories around the city that Riblja corba would continue its life in some other form.

First, there was a mention of the “tribute” band, which means that some singer would continue to perform old songs in the same or similar arrangements at concerts, and then there was talk that Djordjević could be succeeded by one of the singers, such as Pavle Dejanić, who would record new songs with the rest of the band.

There is nothing to it. The decision to disband Riblja corba was made by the musicians who played with Bora for years and decades, and they will do so after the release of their last album “Love and death”, which Djordjević prepared while he was alive.

Zoran Dašić Daša, the frontman of Legends and a close friend of the late rock musician, commented on Kurir’s findings.

“Considering that I know them all individually and before they came together as a band and when they made it 45 years ago, in my opinion, Misha was the one who was the main engine of the whole team. Bora was the boss and he wrote the songs, but Misha was in charge of everything else. Every group that works for a long time and that is organized, must have an organizer, as I would say “an officer in the army”, who does all the things that the chief creative should. Misha was the one who arranged guest appearances, and Bora came to be a guest on the shows. Fish stew lost a lot with Misha’s departure, and I don’t know what the future will be like for them and whether they even have a future,” Dasha said.

Bora’s longtime friend Vuk Žugić thinks similarly.

“The future should be seen in the duration of their songs. That is the most beautiful future because those songs have already confirmed their timelessness and their universal dimension and that will last,” said Žugić, who successfully managed the cultural sector of the Sava Center for decades.

Source: b92.net