“RIBLJA ČORBA” CELEBRATES 45 YEARS IN BANJA LUKA

On June 21st, at the Banja Luka Kastel Fortress – All the Best from “Riblja Čorba” for the First 45 Years.

A concert by “Riblja Čorba” is scheduled for June 21st at the Banja Luka Kastel Fortress, serving as a retrospective of the legendary band’s 45-year career.

The concert is organized by “Queen Estrada” in honor of one of the best Balkan bands of all time.

“Expect ‘Riblja Čorba’ to take you on a journey through time with their unforgettable songs that have become a part of our musical heritage. It will be an opportunity to celebrate their passion for music and their immense contribution to the local music scene,” the organizers stated.

They added that this spectacular concert is not to be missed. Tickets can be reserved by calling 066 905 399 or purchased online at entrio.ba or at the sales point in front of RK “Boska” in Banja Luka.

Photo: riblja-corba.com

Source: seesrpska.com