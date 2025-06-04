Romanija to Get New Hiking Trail Connecting Key Landmarks

Members of the Mountaineering and Ecological Association “Romanija” from Pale have inspected the terrain in preparation for a new hiking trail that will connect all major landmarks of the area, including the “Stajna” Mountain Lodge, Novak’s Cave, and Velika Stijena.

The association told SRNA that the trail will be developed according to modern standards of the Mountaineering Association of Republika Srpska, thanks to an initiative and donation from the Tourist Organization of the City of East Sarajevo and the society’s members.

The new trail will include numerous natural and cultural landmarks, such as the Stajna Mountain Lodge, a medieval stećak tombstone, several springs, as well as Novak’s Field and Novak’s Cave, sites associated with the 16th-century hajduk hero Starina Novak.

Also along the route are the Romanija lookouts offering stunning panoramic views – Hotočko Ždrijelo and Velika Stijena, the second-highest peak of Romanija at 1,611 meters above sea level, along with Stajničko Ždrijelo and Hotočko Vrelo.

One of the most striking natural phenomena along the trail is the “Zečeva Ledenjača” Cave, which contains ice throughout the entire year.

“The new trail is set to become one of the most attractive routes in the Romanija region, offering a unique blend of unspoiled nature, landscape diversity, and cultural-historical heritage,” the Mountaineering and Ecological Association “Romanija” emphasized.