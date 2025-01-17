ROMANIJA TO RECEIVE A TOURISM DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY

The Tourism Organization of the City of East Sarajevo, in collaboration with the Faculty of Economics at the University, will develop a tourism development strategy for Romanija as a tourist destination. This initiative was announced by Igor Ikonić, Director of the Tourism Organization, during an interview with Srna.

“This strategy will allow us to direct the development of Romanija and determine the path we will take in terms of fully utilizing the tourism potential of the destination,” said Ikonić.

He emphasized the importance of simultaneously considering the protection of Romanija as a nature park, which aligns with a previous initiative by the Glasinac Mountaineering Society from Sokolac. “Alpinism and hiking are crucial for the Tourism Organization of East Sarajevo, as these two areas form the core strategic directions for tourism development in our city,” Ikonić noted.

95 Years of Alpinism on Romanija

Ikonić highlighted the significance of a 2024 event commemorating 95 years of alpinism on Romanija and the first ascent in 1929 by Vojo Ilić and Drago Šefer. The duo climbed the Djevojačka Cliff with basic equipment, marking a historic achievement.

“We celebrated this milestone and agreed that this event is crucial for promoting our heritage and should be elevated to a higher level,” Ikonić stated.

Addressing Tourism Challenges

The Tourism Organization organized training for 12 local tourist guides in 2024 with the approval of the Ministry of Trade and Tourism of the Republic of Srpska. This initiative aims to address the organization’s challenges with a shortage of skilled guides.

A Successful 2024

Ikonić described 2024 as a highly successful year, marked by numerous events in both winter and summer seasons. Despite a promising start, the winter tourism season faced challenges due to insufficient snowfall. However, Jahorina, the top tourist destination in East Sarajevo, maintained its reputation as one of the best ski resorts in Southeast Europe thanks to its artificial snow systems and the efforts of the Olympic Center “Jahorina.”

Looking ahead, Ikonić stressed the need for continued investment in artificial snow systems to combat declining snowfall in future seasons. “We are on the right path with a robust ski infrastructure, but further investments are essential to remain competitive,” he emphasized.

Participation in Tourism Fairs

In 2024, the organization participated in several prominent tourism fairs, including those in Belgrade and Banja Luka. “At the Banja Luka Tourism Fair, we received an award for our overall contribution to tourism development in the Republic of Srpska. Many visitors from this region frequent our destinations,” said Ikonić.

Promoting Year-Round Tourism

The Tourism Organization successfully organized over 100 events during the summer season, such as the 21st International 3×3 Basketball Tournament in Pale. Ikonić emphasized the goal of making East Sarajevo a year-round destination rather than relying solely on the winter season.

According to him, foreign tourist numbers have been increasing, while domestic visitor numbers have plateaued due to the expiration of voucher programs for local tourists.

Plans for 2025

Looking ahead to 2025, one of the key activities will be the organization’s independent participation in the Vienna Tourism Fair, opening on January 16. With support from the relevant ministry, 50 square meters of exhibition space have been secured. “Our primary focus remains the Belgrade Tourism Fair from February 20 to 23, as most of our visitors come from Serbia,” said Ikonić.

Conservation and Infrastructure Projects

The organization also plans to enhance the protection of the Miljacka Springs and Pavlović Gradina, following approval from the Institute for the Protection of Cultural, Historical, and Natural Heritage. “This initiative will add further value to the highly visited Miljacka Springs site,” Ikonić explained.

Additionally, a new tourist info center and souvenir shop will be established on Jahorina in 2025. Negotiations are ongoing with the Ministry and the Government of the Republic of Srpska to secure land for a representative facility for the Tourism Organization.

“These efforts are vital for strengthening our tourism offerings and ensuring sustainable growth,” concluded Ikonić.

