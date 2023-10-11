Višković: Very significant Cooperation between the Russian Federation and Republika Srpska

Prime Minister of Republika Srpska Radovan Višković visited today, at the beginning of his working visit to Russia, the exhibition area of the energy summit in Moscow and pointed out, as he stated, the very significant cooperation between the Russian Federation and Republika Srpska.

“Regardless of the problems in the past two years, we are supplied with gas from the Russian Federation. It is one of the important sources of energy for our area, both in another entity and in the Republika Srpska,” Višković said.

He thanked the organizers of the summit for inviting the delegation of Republika Srpska to participate in this meeting, the government announced on the “X” social network.

Višković is on a working visit to the Russian Federation at the invitation of the Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Novak. As announced, the Prime Minister of Republika Srpska will participate in the international forum “Russian Energy Week”. He will address the panel discussion “Global oil and gas market: how to get through the period of turbulence?” at the forum in Moscow, and he will also attend the plenary the session, which will be chaired by the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.

During the working visit to Russia, which will last until Friday, October 13, Višković will talk with the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Aleksandar Novak, and have a series of bilateral meetings with Russian businessmen, Srna reports.

