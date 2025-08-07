The moment of truth has come for BiH, after which a point of no return may follow, announced the Russian Embassy in BiH following the decision of the BiH Central Election Commission /CEC/ to revoke the mandate of the President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik.

As stated, the moment of truth has come for BiH – either it will prove that it is truly a legal democratic country and reject the politicized judgment against President Dodik, which was pushed through under Western pressure, or it will join the ranks of Moldova, Romania, France, Germany, Austria, the USA, essentially the entire collective West, where law enforcement agencies are hypocritically and arrogantly used to destroy opponents.

The reaction of Christian Schmidt, who said that it is “necessary to implement judicial decisions,” was described by the Embassy as a parody of democracy.

“Someone who has slandered the UN Security Council, the fundamental body of international law, is now calling for respect for the laws that he himself declared, while exerting pressure on the `independent judiciary,`” the Russian diplomatic mission stated.

It was pointed out that BiH cannot afford to make a historical mistake, and that in the end, the existence of BiH as a unified state is at stake.

“Have they actually forgotten about its reputation as the `European powder keg` in a blind and furious attempt to destroy the country’s most prominent figure with foreign hands, rather than starting a dialogue with it about the future? Because at stake is not only BiH’s place in the `democratic European family,` but rather, it drags in spiders and snakes,” the Russian Embassy emphasized.

It was stressed that those who hold influence over the development of the situation must cool their heated heads and reject external diktats to avoid becoming similar to the Kiev junta, which has turned into an instrument of foreign will.

The Embassy stated that the situation being formed must be viewed wisely, that fundamental principles of international law must be considered, and efforts must be made to reduce the level of tension.

“And if the situation gets out of control, they will be the ones responsible for it. That is why the moment of truth has come for BiH, because after this, a point of no return may follow,” warned the Russian Embassy.

Source: srna.rs