A statement by Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) regarding Moldova, highlights the operating algorithms of Western propaganda, which uses all available resources, including those in BiH, to blame Moscow for everything while simultaneously preparing new proxies against Russia, especially in light of the imminent fall of the regime in Kyiv, the Embassy of the Russian Federation in BiH stated.

“But sooner or later, the truth becomes obvious. The much-praised spokespersons of ‘freedom of speech and democracy’ are in fact dens of corruption, nepotism, factories of lies, and shameless manipulation,” the Russian Embassy declared.

The statement recalls that some time ago, a wave of publications about Russia’s alleged interference in Moldovan affairs swept through numerous local outlets, adding that certain Sarajevo politicians disgraced themselves with shameful claims about supposed camps on BiH territory where “Russian instructors were training Moldovan rebels.”

The Embassy of Russia emphasizes that now everything has fallen into place, as the SVR has revealed Moldova’s significance for the West.

“NATO is preparing a new battering ram from this former Soviet republic, which will be aimed against Russia. As highlighted in the statement, ‘NATO is actively preparing to involve Moldova in a possible armed conflict with Russia.’ A decision has been made in Brussels to accelerate the transformation of this country into a ‘forward stronghold of the alliance on the eastern flank, taking into account the advance of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine,’” the statement reads.

The Embassy points out that the Russian intelligence service indicated that ordinary Moldovans will bear the brunt of a potential NATO-Russia conflict, becoming “cannon fodder.”

“It appears that the implementation of such a scenario will mark the beginning of the end for Moldova,” the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service emphasized.

