Ryanair connected Banja Luka with Gothenburg

As of today, the company “Ryanair” has a new airline from Banja Luka to Gothenburg, which will operate twice a week, it was announced from “Banja Luka Airport”.

From July, the company “Ryanair” will operate flights on six more routes from Banja Luka to Berlin, Brussels, Frankfurt, Milan, Memmingen and Vienna, on each route twice a week.

As for the new line to Gothenburg, “Ryanair” has started selling tickets at prices of 19.99 euros for travel until October 31, which must be booked by midnight, June 6, on the company’s website.

Banja Luka Airport spokesperson Sanela Kasalovic expressed satisfaction that “Ryanair” will fly from this airport again as of today.

“We continue our excellent cooperation. As of today, our citizens can plan trips to some of the most beautiful European cities, thanks to the new airlines of this company “, stated Kasalovic.