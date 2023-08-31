Ryanair will increase the Number of Flights from the Banja Luka International Airport

The Ryanair airline will increase the number of flights from the Banja Luka International Airport on several routes.

The number of flights on the Banja Luka – Vienna route was reduced from three to two flights per week after May 25th. In the first week of November, there will be four flights, after which there will be two flights per week. From December 21st to January 4th, there will be three flights a week on this route, and normally there are two flights a week in winter.

There are seven flights a week on the Banja Luka – Memmingen route, and this route will be extended until November 5th with five flights a week. After that, the number of flights will be reduced to two flights a week until December 20th. From December 20th to January 3rd, there will be three flights a week.

From December 19th to January 2nd, the number of flights on the Banja Luka – Nuremberg route will be increased from two to three per week.

On the Banja Luka – Stockholm ARN route, there will be a flight on December 19th, instead of December 24th, and on December 2nd, instead of December 31st, writes the Zamaaero portal.

Source: sarajevotimes.com