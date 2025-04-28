Sara Ćirković Wins Professional World Champion Title

The current senior and youth champion of Europe in boxing Sara Ćirković, who won the world professional title last night, said that the match in Banja Luka against the Frenchwoman Roman Moulai was uncertain until the end and thanked the numerous audience for the huge support.

“I am very happy. The match was difficult, but it ended in my favor. As much as I gave myself in the ring, so did the audience outside the ring, thank you very much,” Ćirković told reporters after the match as part of the International Boxing Association’s (IBA) “Night of Champions” professional boxing spectacle in the Borik sports hall, which was also attended by the President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik.

Sara Ćirković’s coach, Mirko Ždralo, pointed out that Sara’s victory is very important for Republika Srpska and Serbia, and emphasized that the audience in Banja Luka showed a lot tonight.

“We had a great wind at our backs. I’m overjoyed. We continue on. We want to reach the Olympic gold,” said Ždralo.

The president of the Boxing Federation of Serbia Nenad Borovčanin said that Sara Ćirković made every Serb proud tonight, both in Republika Srpska and in Serbia and around the world.

“Sara said everything in the ring. She created a great atmosphere in the hall,” said Borovčanin.

The match of the evening between Ćirković and Moulai was held in 10 rounds of two minutes each, in the competition up to 53.5 kilograms for the belt of the professional IBA world champion in the women’s competition.

Source: srna.rs