Sarajevo Airport establishes Eight New Routes

Sarajevo Airport has announced new air routes from the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), stemming from a public call to promote air traffic in Canton Sarajevo (CS).

Minister of Economy of CS, Zlatko Mijatovic, highlighted the previous incentives provided by the cantonal government, which spurred new direct routes from Sarajevo to global destinations.

“So far, we’ve established 16 new direct routes with the help of this initiative launched by the government, and it’s been the best economic move of this government. It’s delivered tremendous results in a very short time. An independent firm conducted an analysis of the impact of these subsidies, concluding that each euro invested brings back a return of 15 times that amount,” he stated.

Director of Airport Services Vedrana Vikic Music noted that this year’s public call was the best yet, sharing the outcomes and the new air routes.

“This year, we had the highest number of applicants – seven companies, including Norwegian, LOT Polish, Ryanair, Wizz Air, Eurowings, Swiss, and SunExpress, which will connect Sarajevo to over 23 destinations in the next two years,” she said.

Of these 23 destinations, eight are entirely new connections for Sarajevo, with Ryanair planning to significantly expand its network by adding five strategic destinations.

“One of these new destinations is Stockholm – Sarajevo. We will share the remaining four with you at the beginning of next month, as per the company’s business policy, when representatives arrive to present the destinations at a conference,” Vikic Music added.

Norwegian Airlines plans to operate flights to three destinations – Stockholm, Oslo, and Copenhagen – twice a week during the 2025/2026 period.

Eurowings, currently operating routes to Cologne and Stuttgart, plans to add four new destinations. The first, Berlin, will launch in summer 2025, followed by Hamburg, Dusseldorf, and Hanover in 2026.

Wizz Air, which currently flies to Rome and London, intends to add two more seasonal routes – Abu Dhabi is returning next summer, and Memmingen, available from June to August.

SunExpress, which currently offers seasonal routes to Antalya and Izmir, will operate these routes year-round.

LOT has reapplied for the Warsaw route, which will also transition from seasonal to year-round service.

Swiss, currently connecting Sarajevo and Zurich, will establish flights to Geneva for the first time next summer, Klix.ba writes.

Photo: klix.ba

Source: sarajevotimes.com