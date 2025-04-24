Schmidt Claims He Has Blocked Budget Funds to SNSD and United Srpska

Christian Schmidt, who is not recognized by Republika Srpska as the High Representative, announced that he has decided to suspend all budget payments allocated to the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD) and United Srpska (US).

“All budgetary funds intended for SNSD and US at all levels will be frozen and redirected to a special account at the Central Bank of Bosnia and Herzegovina,” Schmidt stated.

However, he did not explain how he plans to implement this decision or whether he has the legal authority to do so.

The decision takes effect immediately. Schmidt added that the measure would be reconsidered once these parties “demonstrate full respect for the Dayton Peace Agreement.”

“Respect for the Dayton Agreement is not a matter of choice. I will be meeting with the EUFOR commander this afternoon,” Schmidt said.

The Srpska Times