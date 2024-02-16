School Struggles in Yugoslavia in the 1960s: “You can do anything, but you can’t force me to go to School (VIDEO)

School Struggles in Yugoslavia in the 1960s: “You can do anything, but...

A recording made in Yugoslavia during the 1960s reveals the school struggles that children went through at that time. Many of them stated that they did not want to get an education at all.

“You can do anything, but you can’t force me to go to school,” said one girl briefly.

A father said that his daughter attended school for seven years and completed five grades. She attended the sixth grade for two years and had to repeat it. The host asked him why his child was failing.

“Ask her, why should I ask her? I asked her, and my tongue already hurts,” he replied. Another father stated that he did not want to send his child to school because children undress there and go to gymnastics.

“Oh, mine won’t, because I won’t allow it, that’s my decision,” he added. The host asked the girl from the beginning of the recording if she would try going to school again.

“I won’t ever again. Send me to jail, I won’t. What will you do to me now when I don’t want to?” she replied.

Another girl explained how she passed with a C grade. Her parents told her she had to go to school, but she simply didn’t want to.

“As far as I know the law, she has to go until she turns 15. It might be that something has changed. Everything is changing. I understood up to 15 years old, up to the eighth grade. I didn’t understand it further, and nobody showed it to me,” said one father, Klix.ba writes.

Source: sarajevotimes.com