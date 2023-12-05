Selmo Cikotić sentenced in first instance to three years in prison

Former Minister of Defense in the Council of Ministers Selmo Cikotić has been sentenced today in the first instance to three years in prison before the Court of BiH for abuse of office, which damaged the budget of BiH by approximately BAM 9.7 million.

Cikotić is accused of using his official position and favoring Zagreb-based Scout Company, in agreement with other persons, with the aim of obtaining benefits, from October 30, 2009 to July 12, 2011.

The indictment charges him that, contrary to the agreement on the final disposition of all rights and obligations over movable property from 2008 and the BiH Presidency’s decisions, he made and signed two decisions approving the delivery, i.e. exchange of goods, and four decisions on ammunition delivery.

According to the indictment, he signed four annexes to the basic contracts on the sale of unpromising weapons and ammunition signed in 2003 and 2004.

Source: srna.rs