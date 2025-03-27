Senate Condemns Attempt to Destabilize Srpska and the Persecution of the President of the Republic

The Senate of the University of Banja Luka has condemned the attempt to destabilize Republika Srpska through the political persecution of the President of the Republic Milorad Dodik, as it represents a dangerous step toward destroying the foundations of democratic institutions, the rule of law, and the gravest violation of human rights.

Such actions are not only unacceptable within a democratic community but also cause deep harm to the stability and peaceful development of society, calling into question the fundamental principles of justice, constitutionality, and freedom, says a press release issued after today’s session of the Senate of the University of Banja Luka.

“The University of Banja Luka, as the largest academic and scientific institution in Republika Srpska, is following with deep concern the latest attempts to criminalize elected political representatives of Srpska, which represents a serious blow to the principles of justice, the rule of law, and democratic values,” says the press release.

The Senate calls on all relevant institutions, social actors, and political representatives to act responsibly and refrain from any political manipulations that could undermine the reputation of the highest representatives and endanger the stability and future of Republika Srpska.

“Respecting legal frameworks and institutional mechanisms is crucial for preserving the dignity and stability of all institutions of Republika Srpska and BiH. Here, we must firmly emphasize that responsible conduct is essential for maintaining peace, security, and progress in all aspects of our society,” said the Senate of the University of Banja Luka.

The Senate also draws particular attention to the Steering Board of the Peace Implementation Council, which, contrary to the provisions of Annex 10 of the Dayton Peace Agreement and without the approval of the UN Security Council, appointed Christian Schmidt as the so-called High Representative to BiH, holding the board accountable for his actions and the consequences his activities have on peace, stability, the future, and interethnic relations in BiH.

“Finally, we want to emphasize that the University of Banja Luka remains committed to its primary mission – to continue educating new generations, advancing scientific research, and developing higher education, as well as serving as a pillar of social dialogue, the exchange of ideas, and critical thinking in the service of the common good,” the Senate said.

As an institution of strategic importance, the University emphasizes that it will continue to support the stability, democracy, and development of Republika Srpska through its activities, fully dedicated to the principles of truth, justice, and responsibility.

Source: srna.rs