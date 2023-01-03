Šeranić: Right to children’s allowance increased by 20 percent

The Minister of Health and Social Welfare of Republika Srpska, Alen Šeranić, has announced that children’s allowance will be increased by 20 percent this year.

Šeranić told SRNA that the allowance for the first-born, second-born and fourth-born child, instead of the current BAM 97.20 will amount to BAM 117.

He added that the allowance for the third-born child will be increased from the current BAM 140.40 to BAM 169, while the allowance for vulnerable categories of children, such as children with developmental disabilities and children entitled to the allowance for care and assistance of others, will amount to BAM 208, instead of the previous BAM 172.80.

“This is the result of the recent decision made by the Government of Republika Srpska, which, in accordance with the Law on Child Protection, established the basis for determining the amount of the right to child allowance and compensation for the parent-caregiver or caregiver at 100 percent of the lowest salary in Republika Srpska in last year, amounting to BAM 650 this year. On the same basis, the amount of the right to compensation for a parent-caregiver or caregiver this year will be increased from BAM 540 to BAM 650,” Šeranić pointed out.

He reminded that this right is paid through the Public Fund for Child Protection, and an additional BAM 10.4 million is planned by the Fund’s budget for the aforementioned increases.

From the beginning of 2022, the application of amendments to the Law on Child Protection, which introduced new and improved earlier rights of child protection, introduced the right to child allowance for the first-born child was for the first time, significantly increased other child allowances, doubled allowances for newborns equipment, increased four times the allowance for a parent-caregiver, i.e. to the amount of the lowest salary in Republika Srpska, which was then BAM 540.

Šeranić emphasized that all these measures were part of the commitment of the Republika Srpska Government and the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare to provide support to children and families, as well as to improve their financial situation.

“Rights in the field of social, family and child protection in Republika Srpska are constantly being improved and expanded,” concluded Šeranić.