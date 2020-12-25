Šeranić: The First Vaccines in the First Quarter of 2021.

We expect the first vaccines against coronavirus in BiH in the first quarter of 2021, more precisely in March or April, and we have fulfilled all obligations to receive these vaccines. Now we just need to wait for feedback from colleagues from the International Mechanism for Vaccination and Immunization, said Alen Šeranić, Minister of Health and Social Welfare of the Republic of Srpska.

The RS Institute of Public Health is in regular communication with the World Health Organization and there is an established network of communications, the minister said, talking about a new strain of the coronavirus.

“What we currently have information is that certain mutations occur on the virus itself, which is not uncommon, but it is important to have data that the symptomatology of the virus itself in terms of disease is not more dramatic than it was, data on vaccines say they will act on new In essence, we have a smaller number of people who are infected on a daily basis, but we also have a declining trend of people who are in hospitals, said Šeranić.

He added that the stabilization of the situation is a good indicator, but that the epidemiological situation is still unfavorable and that everyone should continue to monitor those measures that are in force.

“When we talk about new measures, we introduce them and propose them according to the data we have,” said Seranic, answering the question about the possible introduction of new measures.

“We monitor the situation on the ground and the situation in society. When we talk about the holders of BiH passports, we must certainly let them enter the country. Other states have introduced isolation for their citizens, 10 to 15 days when they return to their countries. If we decided to take such a step, it would mean that the inspection, ie. those who were obliged to issue such decisions had to cross the border, all of them. And we do not have that capacity. The possibility of internal control would be reduced. ”

TST