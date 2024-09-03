Šeranić: The new hospital in Doboj will provide higher quality and faster service

The Minister of Health and Social Protection of Republika Srpska, Alen Šeranić, told SRNA that the new Holy Apostle Luka Hospital in Doboj will enable better and faster provision of services to citizens, and its construction is the result of many years of work by the line ministry and Government of Srpska.

Šeranić stated that the new facility is significant because, first of all, it improves the quality of health care and enables better and easier work with patients for healthcare providers.

“The hospital facility is now a single functional and technological entity, and this will directly reduce various types of operating costs. What is more important is that the new work organization will enable better and faster work,” Šeranić said.

He pointed out that the new facility of the Doboj hospital is an example of the Ministry of Health’s strategic vision of what a hospital of this type should look like.

“It should have a prominent emergency block, to separate urgent procedures from regular ones, as well as a polyclinic section that prevents the mixing of patients who come for consultative specialist examinations with those who are in the hospital,” said Šeranić.

Šeranić pointed out that the equipment and this type of organization enable high-quality and efficient operative treatments.

“This means that patients finish their surgical treatment in two to three days and are rehabilitated very quickly, returning to their families and to work,” Šeranić specified.

He stressed that the new hospital is important for the citizens of Doboj and the wider region, but that over time it will grow into an institution that will be the basis for further cooperation with China.

“Through Sinofarm, but in the future also other companies from China with whom we have held certain discussions, we are giving the Doboj hospital the opportunity to apply Chinese knowledge, technologies and skills, and in some way to complete the service,” Šeranić emphasized.

He thanked the team that implemented the project – the Republic Directorate for Reconstruction and Construction, the city of Doboj, the project contractors, and the Government of Srpska.

“Congratulations to the citizens of Doboj for having the opportunity to visit the hospital tomorrow together and see what it has to offer. My wish is that the citizens come to it as little as possible, but that it is there when they need it,” said the Srpska Minister of Health.

The total value of the project of the new hospital in Doboj is about BAM 104 million, and the funds are provided from the budget of the Republika Srpska.

The project included the construction and equipping of a modern health facility with a total gross area of ​​28,078 square meters, of which 25,390 square meters are usable.

Unlike the existing hospital, which is of the pavilion type, in the newly built hospital, all departments and administration are located in one building consisting of the ground floor and six floors.

In addition, a special technical building with 577 square meters of usable area was built.

The new hospital has 450 beds and is designed to serve approximately 330,000 residents from the Doboj region and its surroundings in the long term, and to meet all the challenges of modern medicine.

Hospital, among other things, has a main operating block, an emergency block with an operating room, an intensive care unit for non-surgical branches, an angiography room, a laboratory, a maternity ward, a diagnostic center for more than 20 radiological and other diagnostic procedures, a daily ambulatory/polyclinic service with specialist consultations, as well as a therapeutic oncology day hospital.

