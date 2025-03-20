Serb Ambassadors and Consul Generals of BiH: With a Neo-Colonial Administration, BiH Is Neither Democratic nor Law-Based

BiH is neither a democratic nor a lawful state based on the rule of law and the principle of powers delegation as long as there is a neo-colonial administration that is above the law, parliaments, constitution and democratic will of the three constituent peoples, the Serb ambassadors and consuls general of BiH cited in an open letter to the members of the BiH Presidency, Željko Komšić and Denis Bećirović.

The below is full open letter of the Serb ambassadors and consuls general of BiH:

Respected BiH Presidency members,

We carefully read in the media the letter you sent to all the heads of diplomatic and consular missions of BiH. The common impression of us, Serb ambassadors and consuls general of BiH is that you are deliberately deceiving the public as you are the ones who do not respect the principles listed in the letter.

It is clear to everyone that the foreign policy is the exclusive competence of the BiH Presidency, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Council of Ministers is responsible for implementing the foreign policy decisions determined by consensus of the three Presidency members. Unfortunately, starting with you and ending with the Bosniak Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Council of Ministers, these principles have been knowingly violated.

By what decision did the BiH Presidency instruct Ambassador Zlatko Lagumdžija to propose and vote for the Resolution on Srebrenica? Have you condemned the practice f the Office of the Foreign Minister in the Council of Ministers directly sending approvals for joining without the decisions of the BiH Presidency, bypassing the diplomatic-consular representative offices housing the Serb ambassadors?

Do you at all support bypassing us, mission heads of the diplomatic-consular representative offices from Republika Srpska, while communicating with lower-ranked Bosniak diplomats in our diplomatic-consular representative offices, when sending certain political documents of yours or when Bosniak officials are on a visit?

Have you ever publicly condemned the actions of certain Bosniak mission heads of the diplomatic-consular representative offices who intercepted the Serb BiH Presidency member’s letters addressed to the host countries or international organisations? Do you mind the practice when Ambassador Haris Bašić reads a statement about the situation in BiH before the Committee of Council of Europe Ministers, while the Serb member of the Presidency has never even seen that statement?

Did you mean all this when you wrote to us that representing unilateral interests of individuals instead of the interests of the state is not in accordance with the Constitution and laws of BiH, as well as with the principles of diplomatic practice? Or does it refer to deceiving officials and the public of the host country when certain mission heads of the diplomatic-consular representative offices mark non-existent BiH holidays and non-aligned commemorations?

Unfortunately, there are many examples of such practice, which you don’t see a problem in. You are proud of putting diplomatic apparatus of BiH exclusively in favour of Bosniak political interests, while complaining in international forums that the constitutional order of BiH is under threat and publicly deceiving the people of BiH by pointing out that the entities have no authority to review issues fromv the foreign policy domain.

Do you forget the procedure when a Serb Presidency member imposes an entity veto, which the Republika Srpska National Assembly supports with a two-thirds majority and overturns the decision you tried to adopt? Don’t you see that in that case the last word on the foreign policy decision is given by the political representatives of the Serb people from Republika Srpska?

Finally, you cited another deception in the letter. BiH is neither a democratic nor a lawful state based on the rule of law and the principle of powers delegation as long as there is a neo-colonial administration that is above the law, parliaments, constitution and democratic will of the three constituent peoples.

Your subservience to such administration destroys the foundations of BiH, as well as your dream of a unitary BiH. Don’t you worry about our professionalism; we know very well what we are doing.

Ambassadors and Consuls General of BiH /in alphabetical order/:

Aleksandar Bogdanić, Aleksandar Vranješ, Aleksandra Mičić, Biljana Gutić Bjelica, Bojan Vujić, Bojan Đokić, Bojana Kondić Panić, Boro Bronza, Vera Sajić, Dragan Vuković, Dragan Jaćimović, Duško Kovačević, Željko Samardžija, Koviljka Špirić, Milorad Živković, Obrad Kesić, Siniša Bencun, Siniša Berjan and Tatjana Telić.

Source: srna.rs