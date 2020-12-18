Serbia and Srpska Day in Belgrade on December 28

The Great Assembly “Day of Serbia and Srpska in Belgrade” will be held on December 28 in Belgrade.

Meetings of all government representatives will be held on that day, from the republican to the city and the most important municipal ones from the Republic of Srpska and Serbia.

Plans for cooperation in the next year will be made during the meetings.

The patrons of the Day of Republic of Srpska and Serbia are the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, and the Chairman of the Presidency of BiH, Milorad Dodik.

