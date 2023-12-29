Serbia donated EUR one milion to Srpska

Serbia, on the initiative of President Aleksandar Vučić, donated EUR one million to Republika Srpska for the establishment of a register of voluntary stem cell donors, Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabić has said last night at the “With Love to Brave Hearts” donation evening in Banja Luka.

Brnabić emphasized that professional and technical assistance will be provided, and donors from Republika Srpska will be included in the Serbian Registry during the transitional period in order to help patients.

She emphasized that everything that is done in Serbia within the framework of healthcare on innovative therapies is equally available to everyone in Republika Srpska.

“We are completely together in this and everything we do in this area is as much yours as it is ours,” said Brnabić.

According to her, the manifestation “With love to brave hearts” is an inspiring action with a humanitarian goal that brings everyone together.

She said that through the development of innovative therapies, Serbia aims to become one of the most advanced European and world centers for research, personalized medicine and diagnostics.

The Prime Minister of Serbia used the opportunity to once again send the most sincere apology to all the citizens of Srpska for the unjust accusations and campaign led by a certain part of the political scene in Serbia.

“It’s a shame and it’s terrible in every sense. I know that everyone here knows that such behavior does not reflect the attitude of the majority of people in Serbia,” Brnabić stressed.

She assessed that those who use the citizens of Srpska for political purposes forget the values on which the community was built, as well as that Srpska and Serbia will overcome such attitudes together and win on that front as well.

“Serbia will always stand and remain with Srpska and I send it all the strength, love and support from Serbia. I am always very happy when I am in Banja Luka and Republika Srpska and that we showed togetherness tonight,” said Brnabić.

The Institute for Transfusion Medicine of Republika Srpska expressed the need for the establishment of the Register of Voluntary Donors of Stem Cells in Republika Srpska, that is, the establishment of a laboratory for HLA tissue typing at the Institute.

With the establishment of a laboratory at the Institute, and the establishment of the Register of Voluntary Donors of Stem Cells, citizens of Srpska who are suffering from life-threatening diseases such as leukemia, aplastic anemia, immune deficiencies, congenital disorders of metabolism and others will be enabled to search the databases of their own and world registers, find unrelated donors who would be a match for the recipient.

The “M:tel” humanitarian number 1411 will also be active as part of the action until the end of December.

For the payment of donations by individuals and legal entities, the Ministry of Finance of Republika Srpska opened a special purpose account number: 571-010-00002700-15 at BPŠ Banjaluka and a foreign currency account IBAN BA:395710070400006774 /lot: 0070400000067/ opened at BPŠ Banjaluka.

Photo: telegraf.rs

Source: srna.rs