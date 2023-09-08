Serbia in the final! Bogdan: There’s no time to celebrate

Serbian basketball players made it to the finals of the World Championship, for the ninth time in the history of the national team!

The “Eagles” beat the Canadian NBA team with a fantastic game 95:86 in Manila.

Bogdan Bogdanović led Serbia with 23 points, while Ognjen Dobrić and Nikola Milutinov scored 16 each, who reached a double-double with 10 rebounds.

Marko Gudurić with 12 and Aleksa Avramović with 10 also had a double-digit performance with a spectacular defensive performance against Canada’s best players.

In the final, Serbia will play against the better team from the duel between the USA and Germany, which will meet from 14:40.

Dillon Brooks: “I’m the best perimeter defensive player in this tournament” Aleksa Avramovic: pic.twitter.com/iTtMNBwYzV — Orazio Francesco Cauchi (@paxer89) September 8, 2023

Source: b92.net