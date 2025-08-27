Serbia is the most powerful team at EuroBasket – this is an emotionally very specific moment for them

Eurobasket starts today, Serbia plays in Group A in Riga, first against Estonia, Portugal, Latvia, Czech Republic and Turkey, respectively.

The duel between Latvia and Serbia will be the derby of the third round, and Svetislav Pešić rated that match as the most important in the group.

“We are facing some of the most powerful teams in the world. We have to do something extra, something special. My humble opinion, looking at the preparatory games of Serbia, is that it acts as the most powerful team at the EuroBasket,” said Luca Banchi at the press conference.

“Emotionally, this is a very specific moment in the history of that national team, because I saw them at the World Cup, at the Olympic Games, and both times they left the competition with a bit of disappointment. I believe that all the players and the entire coaching staff are aware that it’s time to do something more. It would be the logical end of the cycle. The basketball they showed in two major tournaments deserves something more. Playing against Serbia in the group is a great honor and a difficult game that you always have to play the best,” said Banchi.

He referred to the fact that his team will play in front of the home crowd.

“I feel great emotions about the organization of the group and the final stage, for the first time after 88 years. On the one hand, it is a great opportunity, to prove how much the love for basketball has grown here and that it is at the peak of its popularity. You will see it in the Arena. It is very exciting for me and all the people involved,” said Banchi and continued:

“On the other hand, the responsibility is to prove that you are worthy of the biggest stage, probably the best Eurobasket of all time – at least that’s what I heard from the most important people. Our boys feel special emotions, I want them to collect, just like me, unforgettable memories from here,” said Banchi.

Latvia will play its first match in the group against Turkey at 17:00.