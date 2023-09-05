Serbia reaches the semi-finals – “Everyone saw it!”; “Borisa reacted!” (VIDEO)

Serbia crushes Lithuania, advances to FIBA World Cup semifinals.

In the quarter-final match, the “Eagles” broke the Lithuanians, a team that just defeated the main favorite USA, with a score of 87:68 (25:24, 13:25, 17:24, 13:14).

Bogdanović on the role of leader

I do not know. I play instinctively. Sometimes I shoot too much. That’s me. I hope to play like this until the end of the tournament. I always try to prove myself. I like how I played today. In attack, some shots were forced. I have a little time to recover and prepare for what lies ahead.

As soon as night falls, we must move on. Let’s think about the next opponent. I learned that from experience. Both good and bad, it’s the same. We gave 300 percent today. I hope it will be like that in the future.

”We all played the way we should, I’m glad for the victory, we didn’t expect it after the way they started the match, and we played for each other, we believed in the victory. Regardless of how the match started, you should always believe, they defeated USA, and now they are eliminated, that’s the tournament”, Bogdanovic pointed out.

