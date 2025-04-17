The list also includes specialties from Mexico, Greece, France, and Argentina.

There are even two traditional dishes from Georgia on the list.

Here is what the top list looks like: Svrljig belmuz, Serbia; Khachapuri, Georgia; Banitsa with cheese, Bulgaria; Saganaki, Greece; Provoleta, Argentina; Cheese focaccia, Italy; Fondue Half and Half, Switzerland; Fondue, France; Guruli khachapuri, Georgia; Quesadilla, Mexico.

Svrljig belmuz is a traditional dish from the mountainous regions of the southeastern part of Serbia, which is included on the list of Serbia’s intangible cultural heritage. Belmuz is traditionally made from young sheep’s and cow’s cheese and cornmeal flour.

Since it is characteristic of one part of Serbia, many people still haven’t tried this specialty.

In Serbia, Belmuzijada is held every year in Svrljig, an economic tourism and cultural event dedicated to belmuz.