Serbian football star Mihajlovic gets mural in Novi Sad

A mural of Serbian football star Sinisa Mihajlovic was pained on a building near the Kradjordje stadium in the Serbian city of Novi Sad.

Mihajlovic, a former football player and coach who spent a part of his career in Novi Sad, died in 2022, reported the 021.rs portal.

The painting of the mural was organized by the citizens’ association “Kutak Liman 2.”

Siniša Mihajlović

Novi Sad Mayor Milan Djuric will visit the mural on Monday afternoon.

This is the first mural of an honorary citizen in Novi Sad.

The Novi Sad daily Dnevnik reported that the mural was painted by Belgrade artist Milan Milosavljevic, aka Deroks, who is also the author of the murals of tennis star Novak Djokovic and former Novi Sad mayor Svetozar Miletic.

Source: b92.net