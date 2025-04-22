Serbian Patriarch Porfirije began his visit to Moscow

Serbian Patriarch Porfirije arrived in Moscow, where he will stay during Holy Week, and during his visit, the Moscow Theological Academy will present him with an honorary doctor of theological sciences diploma.

A delegation of the Serbian Orthodox Church led by the Serbian Patriarch Porfirije arrived in Moscow last night, at the invitation of the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill, announced the Serbian Orthodox Church.

The head of the SPC is accompanied by Archbishop Irinej of Novi Sad and Metropolitan of Bačka, abbot of the Kovilj monastery Archimandrite Hariton, head of the cabinet of the Serbian patriarch archpriest Djordje Stojisavljević, rector of the seminary in Belgrade protodeacon Radomir Vrućinić, protodeacon Radojica Žagran, brother of the Kovilj monastery archdeacon Justin, deacon Ivan Vasiljević, as well as subdeacons Dejan Nakić and Vladimir Jelić.

At Sheremetyevo Airport, the guests were welcomed by the President of the Department for External Church Relations of the Moscow Patriarchate, Metropolitan Antonije of Volokolamsk, and the Ambassador of Serbia to the Russian Federation, Momčilo Babić.

The reception of the delegation was also attended by the head of the Podvory of the SPC in Moscow, Bishop Stefan of Remeziane, adviser to the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Archpriest Nikolay Balashov, deputy president of the Department for External Church Relations of the Moscow Patriarchate Archpriest Igor Yakimchuk, chief of protocol of the Department of External Church Relations of the Moscow Patriarchate Abbot Teofan, official of the Secretariat for Inter-Orthodox Relations of the Department of External Church Relations of the Moscow Patriarchate A. Hošev, advisers of the Serbian embassy, ​​Mr. Božić and Milojević, it was stated in the announcement.

Based on the decision of the academic collegium of the Moscow Spiritual Academy, led by the dean and bishop Kirill of Sergievo-Posad and Dmitrovsk, the head of the SPC will be presented with an honorary doctor of theology degree (honoris causa) for his scientific and educational contribution to the development of theological science and the strengthening of ties between the two sister churches.

On April 25, the two patriarchs will celebrate the divine liturgy in the Assumption Church of the Holy Trinity-Sergius Lavra, and Patriarch Porfirije, with the delegation of the Serbian Patriarchate, will visit during Holy Week the Podvorje of the Serbian Orthodox Church, as well as monasteries and other great sanctuaries of Moscow.

