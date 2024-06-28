Serbian people have no dilemma when choosing between Freedom and Slavery

Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik said today in Jezero that throughout history, Serbs have always acted bravely in defending freedom, and that the Serbian people have no dilemma when choosing between freedom and slavery.

At a celebration of Vidovdan /St. Vitus Day/, the Patron Saint’s Day of the Republika Srpska Army and the Third Infantry Regiment /Republika Srpska/, Dodik emphasized that unity has always kept the Serbian people strong and cohesive.

“Republika Srpska today demonstrates its loyalty to the goals of the Republika Srpska Army, which fought for every house and every doorstep, making great sacrifices in that struggle,” Dodik emphasized, adding that the Serbian people must never cease to commemorate such significant dates.

The celebration of Vidovdan began with the Holy Hierarchical Liturgy officiated by His Grace Bishop of Bihać-Petrovac Sergije in the yard of the Church of Saint Great Martyr Prince Lazar in the municipality of Jezero.

The command of the Third Infantry Regiment /Republika Srpska/ traditionally organizes the celebration of Vidovdan, the Patron Saint’s Day of the Republika Srpska Army and this regiment.

At a session in Banja Luka on May 12, 1992, the Assembly of the Serbian People in BiH decided to form the Republika Srpska Army. It existed from May 12, 1992, until January 1, 2006, after which it became part of the Armed Forces of BiH.

The Republika Srpska Army had 210,000 soldiers, and 23,801 of its members laid down their lives in the Defense-Patriotic War for the defense of Srpska.

Vidovdan is also the Patron Saint’s Day of the parish of Jezero.

Source: srna.rs