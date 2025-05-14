Serbian Post’s Stamp Among Contenders in the European Most Beautiful Stamp Contest

A stamp issued by “Mail Service of Serbia” featuring a motif from the Vinča culture will compete in the Europa Stamp Competition, themed “National Archaeological Discoveries.”

It will be among 56 postage stamps issued by European postal administrations, so the public can vote until September 9, according to a statement by the Mail Service of Serbia.

The stamp features an anthropomorphic figurine from the Vinča archaeological site, and was designed by Nadežda Skočajić, a stamp designer for the Mail Service of Serbia.

Expert collaboration and materials for the “Europa” series were provided by the National Museum of Serbia.

Vinča, along with Lepenski Vir, is one of the most important prehistoric archaeological sites in Serbia. The majority of the findings date back to the Late Neolithic period, approximately 5300-4600 BCE, and stem from layers of settlements built by generations of Late Neolithic inhabitants.

Based on discovered artifacts, the Vinča culture has been defined as the most significant phenomenon of the Late Neolithic and Eneolithic periods. It developed throughout the Central Balkans and was named after the Vinča site.

The annual “Europa” stamp contest has been held since 2002 under the auspices of PostEurop, the association of European postal operators.

With the introduction of online voting in 2007, the competition became open to the public and has grown increasingly popular among philatelists.

Source: srna.rs