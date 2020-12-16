Seven People Arrested, Suspected of Killing 20 Serbs in the Zvornik Area

Seven people arrested this morning in the Tuzla and Sapna areas are suspected of war crimes committed during attacks on villages in the Zvornik municipality between October 8, 1992, and July 6, 1994, as well as crimes against prisoners of war when 20 people, victims of Serbian nationality were killed, the Prosecutor’s Office of BiH announced.

Members of the Agency for Investigation and Protection in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior of Tuzla Canton and the Republic of Srpska Ministry of Interior, arrested Šemsudin Muminović, Džem Galjić, Ćamil Ahmetović, Rasim Omerović, Asim Alić, Fadil Mujić and Ismet Memić.

They are suspected of having participated, as members of the Territorial Defense and the so-called Army of BiH, in a widespread and systematic attack on Serb civilians in and around the Zvornik area, in killings, intentional infliction of severe physical or mental pain, and injuries to physical integrity or civilian health.

Crimes committed during attacks on villages, as well as crimes against prisoners of war, resulted in the killing of about 20 Serbs.

The suspects are charged with the criminal offense of War Crimes against Civilians.

The acting prosecutor will, after questioning the suspects, make a decision on further activities in the case, it is stated in the announcement.

