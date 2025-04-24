The Head of the Association of Republika Srpska Prison Camo Inamtes Anđelko Nosović believes that SIPA in East Sarajevo insulted the Serb people and Serb war victims, with the provocation led by Elvir Ademović, the brother of the former head of AID, Kemal Ademović, as well as Zijad Landžo, suspected of war crimes against Serbs in Konjic.

“It is unacceptable that SIPA operates in Republika Srpska, in an operation led by convicted Bosniak war criminals from Konjic who committed the most monstrous crimes against the Serb people,” Nosović told SRNA.

Nosović says that the Ser people cannot expect anything good in BiH in a situation where Bosniak officials from the FBiH under the baton of the illegal Christian Schmidt make such moves.

Their intention is to dissolve the statehood of Republika Srpska. They have the same goal when it comes to Serbia. This is clearly the law of interconnected vessels,” concluded Nosović.

Members of the Republika Srpska MOI last night removed the police officers of the unconstitutional SIPA from the outside of the Republika Srpska Administrative Centre in East Sarajevo while the meeting of President Dodik with the mayor and heads of municipalities within the city was going on.

According to SRNA, the operation of SIPA members in East Sarajevo was led by Elvir Ademović, brother of the former head of AID Kemal Ademović, as well as Zijad Landžo, suspected of war crimes against Serbs in Konjic.

The Minister of Interior of Republika Srpska Siniša Karan pointed out that SIPA members violated the law and that criminal proceedings will be initiated.

The National Assembly of Srpska passed a number of laws and prevented the unconstitutional operations of unconstitutional and anti-Dayton institutions, including the unconstitutional Court, the Prosecutor’s Office and SIPA.

Source: srna.rs