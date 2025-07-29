Škobo: Nazism’s Resurgence Must Be Stopped Decisively

Mentioning Adolf Hitler, Nazism, or fascism in any context other than an explicitly negative one is considered unlawful and uncivilized worldwide, so such a stance should be even more pronounced in the region, since both the Muslim and Croat peoples largely sided with the occupiers during World War II, said historian Lazar Škobo.

“However, we are witnessing a reality that is entirely the opposite,” Škobo told SRNA, commenting on the BiH Prosecutor’s Office’s refusal to investigate the glorification of Adolf Hitler.

Škobo stated that this is just one in a series of acts that relativize historical facts and discredit the entire legal system of BiH.

“Taking everything into account, we can conclude that such activity is part of a broader trend of reintroducing Nazism through the back door, originating from the very same centres where it emerged in 1941. Without hesitation, we must decisively put a stop to such intentions,” Škobo emphasized.

The Prosecutor’s Office received a report on June 9 containing a screenshot of a Facebook comment stating, “Hitler was the best.”

The report claimed that the controversial comment glorifies Nazism and insults the victims of the Nazi regime, and that its content constitutes hate speech and public incitement to violence and intolerance, according to BIRN.

However, in its order not to proceed with an investigation, dated July 8, the BiH Prosecutor’s Office concluded that the statement “Hitler was the best” represents an unsubstantiated and controversial personal opinion.

The Prosecutor’s Office stated that the comment was not made in the context of hate speech or denial of genocide, crimes against humanity, or war crimes.