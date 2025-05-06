Skoko: RiTE Gacko Achieves Production Target Despite Challenges, Generates Over 500 GWh

The Gacko Mine and Thermal Power Plant /RiTE/ produced more than 500 gigawatt-hours of electricity in the first four months this year, and by doing so, it continued positive financial results, director of the Gacko RiTE Maksim Skoko told SRNA.

“The Gacko RiTE finished the first four months with a fully realized electricity production plan of slightly more than 500 gigawatt-hours of electricity, regardless of the series of difficulties that accompanied the operation of the Mine and Thermal Power Plant when it comes to the quality of coal,” said Skoko.

Skoko stated that this result was achieved thanks to the exceptional operational readiness of the Thermal Power Plant and the commitment of employees both in the Mine and in the Thermal Power Plant, as well as in other parts of the company.

He pointed out that in the last six months, the company was the bearer of the stability of the power system of the Republika Srpska, because the bad hydrological situation lasted for a long time, and later there were difficulties in supplying coal to Ugljevik RiTE.

“That put Gacko RiTE in a position to be the key carrier when it comes to supplying consumers with electricity in Srpska, and with its stable operation, the Thermal Power Plant fully responded to the task and justified expectations,” pointed out Skoko.

When it comes to the financial result, Skoko emphasized that Gacko RiTE continues to make a profit and operate positively, and reminded that at the end of last year, the company made a profit of about BAM 1.4 million, and at the end of the first quarter of this year – BAM 863,235.

Source: srna.rs