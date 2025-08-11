Slovenia’s Bold Labour Reform: Fridays Off, Shorter Hours, Same Benefits

Slovenia adopts 80-90-100 model to offer older workers shorter weeks with nearly full pay — a move inspired by Northern Europe’s productivity success.

In a sweeping overhaul of its labour market, Slovenia is set to implement a groundbreaking law from 1 January 2026 that could redefine the future of work in Central Europe.

The reform will allow employees aged over 58 or those with at least 35 years of service to trim their working week — choosing between six-hour days, extended weekends, or Fridays off — all while retaining 90% of their salary and full pension contributions.

Dubbed the 80-90-100 model (80% time, 90% pay, 100% benefits), the initiative mirrors successful pilots in Iceland, Ireland, and Germany, where productivity soared and absenteeism fell.

Alongside higher unemployment benefits and easier job access for youth and retirees, this bold move positions Slovenia at the forefront of progressive labour reform in the EU.

Source: connectingregion.com