Smoking Ban Enforced in All Enclosed Spaces in FBiH

New regulation extends to all enclosed public spaces, with inspections and penalties underway.

The Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina (FBiH) has officially implemented a regulation banning smoking in all enclosed spaces, marking a significant step in public health policy. With the new rules now in effect, inspections and potential penalties for non-compliance have also commenced.

The law, aimed at controlling and restricting the use of tobacco and other smoking products, applies to all public spaces—not just hotels, restaurants, and cafes. The regulation covers a wide range of venues, including vehicle inspection centers, hair salons, law offices, and shoemaker shops, ensuring comprehensive enforcement across all sectors.

This landmark move underscores the FBiH’s commitment to improving air quality in shared spaces and protecting public health, signaling a new era of stricter tobacco control measures.

