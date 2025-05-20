Solovyov: Serbs in Republika Srpska Defend the Western Frontier of Slavic Identity, Orthodoxy, and the Cyrillic Script

The president of the Union of Journalists of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Solovyov, said on Monday evening in Banja Luka that the Serbs in Republika Srpska are defending the western frontier of Slavic identity, Orthodoxy, and the Cyrillic script.

Solovyov expressed satisfaction that RT Balkan began operating last year and added that it is very good that RT is expanding its work in this region.

“It is excellent that we are now opening the festival in Banjaluka. I know the attitude of the people living in this area toward Russians. Such an attitude hardly exists anywhere else in the world. These people live at the western frontier of Slavic identity, Orthodoxy, and Cyrillic, and they are defending this frontier. My utmost respect to you,” Solovyov told reporters ahead of the opening of the RTDoc International Documentary Film Festival: “Time of Our Heroes.”

He expressed hope that this festival will be held in Banja Luka every year.

The RTDoc International Documentary Film Festival: “Time of Our Heroes” was opened on Monday evening in Banja Luka. The festival seeks to highlight historical truth, offering an objective and balanced perspective on events from both the past and present.

The ceremonial opening was attended, among others, by the Speaker of the Republika Srpska National Assembly, Nenad Stevandić, the Minister of Scientific and Technological Development and Higher Education of Republika Srpska, Željko Budimir, and the Ambassador of Russia to BiH, Igor Kalabukhov.

The RT International Festival is being held in Republika Srpska for the first time, bringing audiences a selection of the latest and most-watched films from the RTDoc production – documentaries that bear witness to truth, suffering, resistance, and heroism during the conflict in Donbas.

The media sponsor of the RTDoc International Documentary Film Festival: “The Time of Our Heroes” in Banja Luka is the Republika Srpska News Agency – SRNA.