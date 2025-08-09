When you enter Germany from the southwestern part of Poland or the northeastern part of the Czech Republic, you will notice bilingual signs. At first, one might think this is due to the proximity of the border, but only after a bit of research do you realize that you are in Lusatia, where one of the smallest Slavic peoples, the Sorbian Serbs, live.

The Sorbian Serbs are the smallest West Slavic nation, numbering around 100,000.

Most of them live in eastern Germany, in the region of Lusatia, an area bordering Poland and the Czech Republic. A very small number also live in these two countries.

The region where they live is remote, as are parts of the neighboring countries, which might be one of the reasons for the survival of the Sorbian Serbs. They are the remnants of the once numerous Polabian Slavs, who in the past inhabited much of the eastern part of present-day Germany and the former GDR, which can be best seen by the place names in those areas.

In the German states of Brandenburg and Saxony, they are recognized as a minority community.

The area where they live is officially called the Sorbian Settlement Area — Serbski sydlenski rum in Upper Sorbian, Serbski sedleński rum in Lower Sorbian, and Sorbisches Siedlungsgebiet in German.

This is a cultural autonomy concerning language use, bilingual place and institution names, and the work of certain cultural institutions.

Their flag is blue, red, and white.

As can be seen, although small in number, they are linguistically divided.

Upper Sorbian (hornjoserbska rěč) is closer to Czech, while Lower Sorbian (dolnoserbska rěč) is closer to Polish. They are also religiously divided—mostly Protestants and a smaller number of Roman Catholics.

The center of Upper Lusatia is Bautzen (Budyšin) in Saxony.

The center of Lower Lusatia is Cottbus (Košebuz) in Brandenburg. Institutions such as the Sorbian Museum and the Sorbian Cultural Association are located there.

In both places, as well as throughout Lusatia, the majority population are Germans, and recently there are many Poles as well. Places with an ethnic majority of Sorbian Serbs are rare.

The Germans call them Sorben or Wenden.

They call themselves Serby in Lower Sorbian or Serbj in Upper Sorbian.

It is truly a miracle that they have survived as a people, through centuries of struggles with Germanic tribes and states, including Charlemagne. Their territory has steadily shrunk and fell under German rule as early as the 13th century.

From larger cities in the region such as Leipzig, Dresden, and Chemnitz, the Sorbian Serbs were pushed out.

There was colonization and assimilation; their language was forbidden, even in private homes, and they were barred from joining guilds.

Settlements were burned.

And this went on for centuries.

Martin Luther called them the worst people in the world.

Many wars passed through their territory: the Thirty Years’ War, the Seven Years’ War, the Napoleonic Wars, and the World Wars. Those parts that were not Germanized in these processes mixed with Poles and Czechs.

Despite all this, they preserved their national consciousness and, after the world wars, tried to achieve independence, but received no support, probably due to their small numbers.

During Nazism, they were the first ethnic group to be persecuted alongside Jews and Roma.

Only after World War II, in the former GDR, did they receive institutional protection and certain rights for the first time.

This was reaffirmed after the reunification of Germany.

Settlements in this area are small compared to the rest of Germany.

Place names remind one of names from the Balkans:

Bela Woda

Dubrawa

Wulka Dubrava

Dobra

Niska

Malešce

Dobruša

There is a lot of forest, especially oak. Agricultural land around their settlements is cultivated; unlike in our region, there are many lakes, mostly artificial, created on the sites of former coal mines.

It is precisely these coal deposits that are one of the reasons for the assimilation of the Sorbian Serbs. Many of their settlements disappeared due to mining expansion, and they were relocated to predominantly German areas.

For example, the huge Schwarze Pumpe (Čarna Plumpa) power plant. In that area, there are several industrial complexes and former military training grounds.

It was on one of these military sites that I had my only encounter with a representative of that people.

“I am Sorab,” he said.

We exchanged a few sentences in German.

At my request, he said a few words in Lower Sorbian:

“Hljeb je kljeb” (Bread is bread)

“Voda je voda” (Water is water)

“Glava je gwówa” (Head is head)

At least, that’s how I understood and remembered it.

They call us Southern Serbs.

Except for that time, I never heard the Sorbian languages anywhere else.

Besides the official signs, I only saw Sorbian inscriptions on two private properties.

What connection they have to us Serbs from the Balkans is hard to say.

The Sorbian Serbs have a story about the sons of Prince Dervan, one of whom went south with part of the people.

Other sources have different theories. Whatever the truth is, centuries of separation have led to few points of contact between the two peoples, just as there are few between close relatives who live in different regions and over time grow apart.

The most famous Sorbian Serb to us is Pavle Jurišić Šturm, a general of the Serbian army in the Balkan and First World Wars. The most internationally known person of Sorbian Serb origin is Gottfried Leibniz. Overall, this small nation lives its life, somewhat forgotten by other larger Slavic peoples.

Which, at this moment, is probably best for them.

And finally,

The famous order by Charlemagne, often mentioned by Serbian historians: “If the Czechs rise, raise a third of the army; if the Serbs rise, raise the whole army,” refers to them, the Sorbian Serbs.

Author: Goran T.

The Srpska Times