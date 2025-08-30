Special Parliament Session on Government Election Set for Tuesday

A special session of the National Assembly of Republika Srpska, with the election of the Government of Srpska on the agenda, will be held on Tuesday, September 2, the Collegium of the National Assembly decided today at a telephone session.

The proposed agenda also includes items concerning the program of the candidate for Prime Minister of Republika Srpska with the proposal of the members of the Government of Republika Srpska, the election of the Prime Minister and members of the Government of Republika Srpska, as well as the taking of the solemn oath by the Prime Minister and members of the Government.

The session is scheduled to begin at 10.00 a.m., the Parliament of Srpska announced.