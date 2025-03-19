Srpska: A Place of Regional Dialogue and Economic Development

Republika Srpska is open and democratic, which is shown by the “Energy Summit in Trebinje” as a very important regional gathering with a large number of participants, the Minister of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations in the Council of Ministers, Staša Košarac has stated.

“That speaks of the openness of Srpska and the credible policy of the President of the Republic, Milorad Dodik,” Košarac told reporters in Trebinje after the opening of the Summit.

He noted that there is a serious political crisis in BiH today caused by the actions of Christian Schmidt and other unconstitutional structures, but that Srpska shows that it can be a place for regional dialogue and economic development.

“This is confirmed by many events organized in Srpska, such as this summit in Trebinje,” said Košarac.

He pointed out that the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations in the Council of Ministers accepts the energy requirements of the EU, but also the energy sovereignty and stability of Srpska and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, which have the potential for development in this area.

Košarac stated that in 2023, during the great energy crisis, electricity worth BAM 1.2 billion was exported from Bosnia and Herzegovina.

