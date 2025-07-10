The Minister of Energy and Mining of Republika Srpska, Petar Đokić, and the Deputy Governor of the Sverdlovsk Region, Vasily Kozlov, signed yesterday in Yekaterinburg a Memorandum of Understanding between the governments of Srpska and this Russian region, focusing on the advancement of industrial and energy activities, as well as overall economic cooperation, announced by the Ministry of Energy and Mining of Republika Srpska.

“The advancement of processes in energy and mining is particularly significant, especially through the application of modern scientific achievements that have already been developed in the Russian Federation,” emphasized Đokić, who signed the Memorandum on behalf of the Republika Srpska Government.

He recalled that cooperation with the Sverdlovsk Region, as well as everything foreseen in the signed Memorandum, is taking place within the framework of relations established thanks to the intensive and substantial communication between the President of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik, and the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.

Đokić expressed his gratitude to Russia and the Russian people, especially to President Putin, for the attention given to Republika Srpska, as well as for the support provided thus far and the readiness to continue offering support in the future.

The statement by the Ministry of Energy and Mining of Republika Srpska highlights that the purpose of signing the Memorandum is to establish and develop cooperation between the two governments in areas of mutual interest, through information exchange, encouragement of business contacts, and organisation of joint events.

“The cooperation covers sectors such as industry, energy, foreign economic relations, investments, business cooperation, and professional gatherings,” the Ministry’s statement specified.

Srpska and Sverdlovsk Region Strengthen Economic and Energy Cooperation

The Memorandum envisages the exchange of experiences in the fields of electricity production, modernization of energy infrastructure, improvement of energy efficiency, development and application of renewable energy sources, technology exchange, professional support in mining, professional training and education of personnel in the fields of energy and mining, as well as connecting research institutions.

Đokić’s visit to Yekaterinburg represents the continuation of activities aimed at strengthening international cooperation and connecting Republika Srpska with partner institutions in Russia.

Source: srna.rs