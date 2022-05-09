SRPSKA FOR DAYTON AND BiH’S INTEGRATION INTO THE EU

Republika Srpska is committed to respecting, adhering to and implementing the Dayton Peace Agreement, as well as to BiH’s integration into the EU, reads a report sent by the Srpska Government to the UN Security Council.

Srpska believes these two goals are compatible proving its commitment to the European path with significant progress in harmonizing the law with the acquis communautaire, as well as implementing reforms to achieve progress in the field of European integration.

However, the Report reads that BiH’s progress towards the EU continues to be hampered by violations of its sovereignty in the form of illegal OHR interventions, as well as the continued presence of international judges in the Constitutional Court.

“The EU has rightly pointed out that the continued presence of the High Representative is incompatible with EU membership, noting BiH must resolve the issue of international judges,” the Report reads.

Srpska believes that dialogue within Dayton is the key to BiH’s long-term success and the only means which can ensure the country’s stability and progress.

The document for the EU debate from February this year rightly emphasizes dialogue as a way of solving political issues in BiH, and emphasizes that “other options would mean greater challenges for the implementation of the EU agenda”.

Republika Srpska leaders have made it clear that they are for an open dialogue with BiH partners. Back in January, Srpska President Željka Cvijanović said that Serbs, Croats, Bosniaks and all other citizens could have a good life together with honest dialogue.

Cvijanović even appointed a special team in that regard, while Croat leaders expressed interest in participating in the dialogue, while Bosniaks, unfortunately, but not surprisingly, were not ready to participate.

The document notes that it should come as no surprise that Serbs and Croats in BiH fear majorization since Bosniak leaders refuse to talk, even in times of political crisis.

The report points out that some members of the international community are pursuing policies that appear to be tailored to deepen the political crisis in BiH.

“Instead of facing the actual sources of BiH’s problems – the OHR and political Sarajevo’s attacks on the rule of law and the protection mechanisms that the Dayton Accords give to Serbs and Croats – these sides are directing anger at the Serb political leadership’s natural and justified reaction to these attacks. Instead of putting out the fire, some sides are attacking firefighters,” the Report reads.

Source: srna