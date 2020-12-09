Srpska Has Entered Several Vaccine Procurement Programs

The President of the Republic of Srpska, Željka Cvijanović, said today in Banja Luka that the assessment of experts on the quality of the vaccine against the coronavirus

Cvijanović stated that one of the programs for the procurement of vaccines is with Russia, but also that other arrangements are not excluded, and pointed out that obtaining the vaccine, their distribution and supply is a global challenge.

– Therefore, we entered several programs, and one of them, when it comes to Republic of Srpska, is with Russia, in order to provide certain quantities of Russian vaccine, but other arrangements are not excluded either – said Cvijanović.

She noted that it is known that both entities in BiH have entered into a certain arrangement that enables global supply.

– The profession can talk much more about it, but I think it is very important that we have an evaluation of these vaccines by experts, but also available to multiple sources, because we should not be exclusive and rely on only one vaccine – she explained is Cvijanović.

She added that it is necessary to see what the results will be in other countries as well.

– But we certainly appreciate that we managed to make direct communication with Russia and that they made themselves available in a way to provide solid quantities for the Republic of Srpska – Cvijanović pointed out.

