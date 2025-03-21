Srpska is Financially Stable and Pays Its Obligations on Time

Republika Srpska Prime Minister Radovan Višković stated that Srpska is financially stable and it settles all its obligations on time.

“There were many speculations that we would go bankrupt a long time ago, everyone was jubilant on that front, but it is unnecessary to speak about it. Srpska settles its obligations regularly, we don’t owe anything to anyone, and we even settle the credits from the time of Tito’s Yugoslavia,” said Višković.

He refuted all stories that Republika Srpska is in financial crisis and in debt slavery.

“In the last three years, we have returned BAM 650 million more than we borrowed. Also, salaries, pensions and other benefits have been increased several dozen times,” Višković told RTRS and announced that many people’s salaries will be increased starting next month.

He emphasized that Republika Srpska’s public debt is at historical low.

“The total debt is 37.2 and public debt is 32.2 GDP,” said Višković, emphasizing that last year’s GDP growth of 2.9 percent in Srpska was the highest in the region after Serbia.

Višković pointed out that Republika Srpska is prepared to accept people who express their desire to leave their jobs in the Federation of BiH.

