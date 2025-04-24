Srpska MoI Officers Remove SIPA Inspectors From In Front of the Government Building in East Sarajevo

Members of the MOI of Republika Srpska removed police officers of the unconstitutional Agency for Investigation and Protection of BiH in front of the building of the Administrative Center of Republika Srpska in East Sarajevo this evening, SRNA correspondent reported.

At that time, the meeting of the president of Srpska, Milorad Dodik, with the mayor of East Sarajevo and the heads of municipalities within the city was held in the building.

The spokesperson of this unconstitutional police agency, Jelena Miovčić, said that Sipa police officers came in front of the Administrative Center of the Government of Republika Srpska in East Sarajevo, where, as she stated, they tried to implement the arrest order previously issued by the unconstitutional Court of BiH.

“They talked to their colleagues from the MOI of Republika Srpska and they were told to withdraw,” Miovčić said.

The Sipa inspectors then moved away.

