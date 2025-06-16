Srpska Showcases Investment Potential at Dubai Forum

The Minister for European Integration and International Cooperation of Republika Srpska Zlatan Klokić is on a working visit to the United Arab Emirates /UAE/ at the invitation of the Al Matiya Investment Company from Dubai, where he presented favorable conditions for investing in Srpska.

Klokić visited the UAE Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, where he was welcomed and given a tour of the Nation’s Palace. He then met with directors and owners of 10 companies from the USA, Brazil, UAE, Morocco, Ukraine, Italy, and Spain, who will be participants in the Al Matiya and Golden Eagles Investment Forum in Dubai, where Republika Srpska is an honorary participant, the Ministry said in a statement.

The line minister informed the company representatives about the favorable investment conditions and the opportunities for starting business operations in Republika Srpska.

During the Investment Forum, a Memorandum of Understanding is planned to be signed between the Republika Srpska Government and the Al Matiya Investment Group from Dubai.

Source: srna.rs