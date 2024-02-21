Srpska will be very active politically to defend its positions

President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik says that Srpska does not advocate any escalation in BiH, but will be very active politically to defend its positions.

Dodik emphasizes that those who think that Srpska does not have the resources to defend itself politically against daily attacks are mistaken.

“We don’t have a problem with Muslims in BiH, but political instrumentalization after the breakup of the former Yugoslavia led to the fact that the history of conflicts in the past did not allow us to ensure a peaceful future,” said Dodik.

Dodik stated that they thought that the Americans and their interventionism in the 1990s would bring them victory over the Serbs.

“They did not want to build a community based on cooperation, but to win, and so it is today. We in Republika Srpska do not want to impose it on anyone, we do not want anyone to touch it, it is inviolable,” Dodik told ATV and RTRS.

Dodik points out that a small Republika Srpska manages to make friends, while Bosniaks in Sarajevo, their politicians, have a strongly divided personality to be subjects of the Americans and British and to be victorious over others in BiH.

Dodik states that Denis Zvizdić is saying that the Americans are listening, not someone serious, and that even when it comes to the European path, there is a lot of passion to impose a solution that will diminish Republika Srpska and strengthen BiH.

“They have to understand that it’s over and it won’t happen again,” Dodik said.

He pointed out that everything in BiH is under the influence, first of all, of the enemies of the Serbs and that they are practicing this type of hostility in the desire for the Serbs to be devastated, to disappear, to leave.

“BiH is no longer an idea, BiH is a serious lie and that lie cannot function. Politics is never a lie, politics is always a fact,” said Dodik and added that BiH is an internationally recognized, but factually very divided country.

