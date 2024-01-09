Srpska will not hesitate to protect its rights and declare independence status

Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik has said today in Banjaluka that Republika Srpska will not hesitate to protect its right and declare independence status, if a fake high representative dares to pass a law on state property.

“We do not threaten, we just says there is no high representative, that what they are doing is imagination and that, if the fake high representative dares under the influence of some who believe they are everything here, Republika Srpska will not hesitate to protect its right and declare its status,” Dodik told the press.

He said that Srpska was not carrying out any action in this regard, but indicates a possible reaction.

“Who will support it? This people will, that’s the most important,” said Dodik.

He noted that Republika Srpska was internationally recognized with a high degree of independence, which is provided for in the Dayton Peace Agreement.

“Whether we will have a chair in the UN is not even important if we come to that situation, which for me is always hypothetical, while certain media finds it an assertion that has been made. Hypothetically speaking, Republika Srpska does not need a chair, there are others with a chair who will represent us,” concluded Dodik.

Photo: The Srpska Times

Source: srna.rs